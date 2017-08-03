ASBO resident snatched specs off victim’s face

A nasty confrontation became worse when a bad neighbour grabbed the spectacles off a woman’s face.

Kevin Burden (42) took exception to the woman’s daughter reporting him to the police and then things got physical.

Burden appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 13 Brewster Place, Denny home on May 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused was living himself in the property with neighbours above and below him. One of the residents got in touch with her mother saying she couldn’t spend another night there because the accused was playing music at excessive levels.”

When the resident’s mother came by to pick up her daughter’s things she found the accused on the front doorstep.

“He began shouting abuse at her about her daughter,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said her daughter had reported him to the police. He walked towards her and told her to ‘f*** off back to Fife you speccy cow’.

“The accused stepped forward and got into a struggle with her and pulled the spectacles off her face.”

When police spoke to Burden he said the woman broke his hawk garden ornament.

Billy Hendry, defence solicitor said Burden, who had been made subject of an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, had made a dramatic turnaround from his old ways.

Sheriff Ian Anderson fined Burden £100 and ordered him to pay it off at £10 per fortnight.