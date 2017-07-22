Arrests follow town centre police swoop

Have your say

Police staged a bid to tackle Falkirk town centre disorder on Thursday, aimed at targeting anti-social behaviour and drug misuse.

Later one person was arrested for alleged threatening and abusive behaviour, and another for alleged assault.

There were also three arrests for allegedly drinking in a public place and one for alleged possession of controlled drugs.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken with residents and employees who live and work within Falkirk Town Centre and want to focus on their concerns.

“Members of the public can phone 101 to report ongoing concerns, or alternatively, you can email Falkirk North community Policing team on FalkirkNorthCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

“Crimestoppers will always be happy to take your call on 0800555111”.