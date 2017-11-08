Arrested in hospital

Caroline Moore (43), 37 Castle Crescent, Denny, lost her temper in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on July 30.

Staff called police after she started shouting and swearing and acting in an aggressive manner and she was arrested.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Moore was placed on a structured deferred sentence for her bad attitude and warned to behave herself.

The court will review her progress with the sentence on April 26.