Armed police involved in stand off drama after assault

Grangemouth residents feared for their safety following an assault which left a woman injured and saw armed officers try to gain access to a flat.

The top of Kingseat Avenue, at the bridge near Abbots Road, was closed off as armed response units became involved in the incident. Police vehicles lined the street and were joined by an ambulance and fire appliance as the stand off continued after 6pm.

Many people stayed indoors and took to Facebook, believing there to be a hostage drama unfolding just after 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance at an address in Kingseat Avenue in Grangemouth after being called to reports of an assault. A woman has been treated for minor injuries and officers remain at the property while attempts are made to speak to the occupant inside.”

Neighbours in the same block of flats were unable to gain access to their own homes as the incident continued.