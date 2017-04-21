Appeal for witnesses after man dies in crash

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a road accident.

The collision, involving three vehicles – a Honda Civic, a Mercedes Sprinter and a Volvo articulated lorry - happened on the A9 at the Keir roundabout near to Dunblane around 6.25pm.

The 25-year-old driver in the Honda Civic sadly died as a result. T

he 26-year-old female passenger in the Honda Civic was seriously injured and remains in hospital and the 41-year-old driver of the Mercedes Sprinter was also injured and remains in hospital.

The A9 was closed in both directions and reopened around midnight.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Michael Montague of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “A man has died in this collision and a passenger and one other driver seriously injured and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with information that can assist us with our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact officers via 101.”