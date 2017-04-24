Appeal after man impersonates police officer

An investigation is under way after reports of a man impersonating a police officer.

The incident happened around 2pm on Thursday, April 13 at an address off the A904 Bo’ness to South Queensferry road, between the House of the Binns and New Hopetoun Garden Centre.

Police were contacted after a woman was approached at the property by a man claiming to be an officer.

The individual is described as white, around 50 years old, approximately 5ft 5ins tall with a slim to medium build with short white/grey hair.

He was wearing black boots, black trousers and a black zip up top. He was driving a dark green Ford Focus 08 model with a black petrol cap that was a different colour to the rest of the body work.

Sergeant Phil McIntosh said: “The member of the public was rightly suspicious of the motorist and reported this matter to the police.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“I would like to reassure our communities that any genuine police officer will present appropriate identification if approaching you and you can confirm their authenticity by contacting our non-emergency 101 number.

“If you are approached by anyone who identifies themselves as an officer but fails to produce ID then contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.