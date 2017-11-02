Appeal after fatal road accident

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road accident near Stirling.

The incident happened around 9.15 p.m. last night on the A91, Blairlogie, 50 metres west of the junction with Manor Loan.

A silver MG ZR car was travelling east when it left the road, struck the wall of a property before striking a tree and coming to a stop.

The 26-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 27-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries.

The passenger was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment before being released.

Road policing officers closed the road for around seven hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene and anyone who can assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross from the Road Policing Unit at Stirling said: “Tragically this collision has resulted in a young man’s death and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“We are still trying to establish why this car left the road and anyone who was on the A91 at the time and saw what happened should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our inquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the RPU at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 4163 of the 1st November.