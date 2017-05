Agnes Macdonald (32), 32 Haugh Gardens, Falkirk, was placed on a supervised community order for 18 months.

She was also told to complete 55 hours unpaid work in three months when she appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to be sentenced for shoplifting.

Because of her poor record with previous orders, her progress will be reviewed on June 30. Macdonald was warned if the report is not good she faces prison.