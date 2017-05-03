Animal experts forced to put down abandoned dog

The Scottish SPCA is looking for the owner of a dog which was discovered alone and near to death last week.

The canine, a tan coloured crossbreed male, was discovered by a member of the public on Thursday, April 27 at the edge of woodland behind Fauldhouse Sports Ground on Eastfield Road in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

SSPCA inspector Alastair Adams said: “The dog required urgent veterinary treatment, but unfortunately the vet advised the kindest thing to do, to prevent any further suffering, was to put him to sleep.

“He was found on a walkers path that begins at the postbox at Steephousehill Lane and continues up towards what is locally known as ‘The Mound’. The canine was found approximately a third of the way up this path.

“The area is well used by dog walkers in the Sheephousehill Road and Croftfoot Drive area so we’re appealing to anyone who may have seen something.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.