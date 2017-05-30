Angry mum punched head teacher outside school

A mother’s temper got the better of her and she punched a head teacher in the face while holding a mobile phone in her fist.

Lindsay Watson (22) was at Bainsford Primary School at home time when she had a violent encounter with the school’s principal. She shouted and swore at the woman and when the head teacher tried to push her away Watson responded by punching her in the face.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Watson previously pled guilty to the assault she committed at the school in Waverly Street, Bainsford on January 30.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The accused’s daughter had been having some trouble in school so the accused attended at the school at 3.05pm and spoke to the head teacher.

“She became angry and spoke in a raised voice telling the head teacher to get her ‘f***ing school in order’. The accused was asked to leave, which she refused to do. She continued shouting and pointing at the head teacher’s face.

“The head teacher had her hand on the accused chest to try and create some distance between them and at this point the accused struck her in the face with her right hand, which was holding a mobile phone at the time.

“She then left the school.”

When questioned later by police regarding the incident Watson initially claimed she only pushed the head teacher and did not hit her.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “Her child is now at a different school. She took the view that would avoid any further difficulties. She accepts there was no excuse for what she did.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Watson had previous “brushes” with the police and emergency services.

He added: “Teachers are entitled to go about their work without suffering this kind of abuse and physical assault.”

Watson, 106 Glynwed Court, Falkirk, was on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she complete 225 hours unpaid work within nine months.