Alcoholic’s big plan: ‘Jail me – I need to dry out’

A wily offender claimed he breached his bail conditions on purpose so he could detox from alcohol in custody.

James Burrow (43) said he cooked up a scheme to be arrested again straight after he had been released from jail and contacted his former partner by phone, which he was forbidden to do when he was granted bail.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Burrow admitted the breach he committed at his 16 Bridgend Road, Avonbridge home on May 23. He had been placed on bail after he pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards his ex-partner at his home on May 20.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruairidh Ferguson said: “There was friction between the parties at around 5pm when she returned from work. She found out he was at the pub and she was angry about that.

“The argument spilled out into the front garden of the property and the accused was shouting and swearing.”

The court heard Burrow stated it had been agreed between he and his ex-partner that she would make a complaint against him so he could go into custody to “dry out”.

It was a deliberate attempt to get himself imprisoned to help him with his drink problem and Burrow contacted his ex partner a “matter of moments” after his release from custody for his initial offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was not satisfied by the existing report and deferred sentence on Burrow until July 20 so the court could obtain a supplementary report.