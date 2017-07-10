Accused in ‘Smeegs’ murder trial claims he did no wrong

One of the men accused of murdering a 27-year-old at a canal told a police officer: “I did nothing wrong.”

The High Court in Glasgow heard that murder accused Mark Munro told Constable Derek Wallace: “The guy came over and started on my friend and he just disappeared.”

Constable Wallace was giving evidence at the trial of Munro (31), from Denny, and James Robertson (27), from Pitlochry, who deny murdering Russell Robertson, from Falkirk, by pushing him over bridge railings at Bainsford Bridge, Falkirk, on May 29, last year, and causing him to fall into the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The officer was monitoring crowd control outside the nightclub in a patrol car when he received word there had been an incident.

He searched the embankment, but found no sign of Russell. His body was later pulled from the water.

The jurors were told that Constable Wallace took Munro, who had been pointed out to him by a witness, back to Bainsford Bridge and detained him at 4.04pm.

The officer said: “I told him he was being detained in relation to an alleged assault.”

Prosecutor Alan Cameron asked what Munro said to him when he was detained and Constable Wallace replied: “He said: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong. The guy came over. He started on my friend and he just disappeared’.”

QC Derek Ogg, representing Munro, asked the police officer: “Did you notice three girls who may have said something to Mr Munro, and he replied: “No.”

Mr Ogg went on: “These girls were saying that he was trying to help the guy,” and the officer responded: “I’m sorry I can’t remember that.”

The jury heard that although there are a large number of CCTV cameras in the area, there are none on the bridge where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

The trial before judge Lady Carmichael continues.