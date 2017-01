A man who caused a scene while holding a knife has been put under supervision for two years and must attend a domestic abuse project.

James McCroary (29), 1 Merchiston Gardens, Bainsford, was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He admitted threatening behaviour at his home in August last year and similar conduct there and in Broomage Crescent, Larbert, in 2015.

McCroary also admitted resisting arrest and breaking bail conditions by contacting Nicole Hannigan.