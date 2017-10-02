Absent due to “some type of paralysis”

Harry Ritchie (41) claimed £32,000 of employment and housing benefits he was not entitled to.

Ritchie admitted the fraud he committed at his 33 Dundas Street, Grangemouth home between November 27, 2013 and November 11, 2016.

His failure to appear at court last Thursday was blamed on him suffering from “some type of paralysis”

Sentence was deferred until October 12 for Ritchie’s appearance and medical evidence of his condition to be produced.