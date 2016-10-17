‘30 cans a day’ man remanded in custody

Drug addict Trevor Muirhead (40), who has problems with alcohol, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday charged with sending offensive text messages and assaulting a police officer in Falkirk Police Station on June 14.

The court heard Muirhead, 7 Yarrow Place, Grangemouth, was a “30-can a day man”.

Sheriff Mundy remanded him in custody until October 27 to obtain an alcohol assessment.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.