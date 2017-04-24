Courtney is one to watch

A young journalist has been named as one of the most promising talents in the UK industry.

Courtney Cameron (24), from Reddingmuirhead, was selected as one of 30 winners in this year’s MHP Young Journalist Awards.

The 30 to Watch awards celebrate rising media stars, recognising young talent across all aspects of journalism, from print to digital and broadcast.

Courtney, who works for The Falkirk Herald’s sister paper the Edinburgh Evening News, will now attend a ceremony in London next month.

The former Braes High pupil said: “To be named one of the UK’s Young Journalists to watch is such an honour, I was really shocked when I found out. It’s a challenging job finding stories and being the first to break them, but it’s something I’m passionate about. Becoming a journalist has been my dream job for as long as I can remember.

“My biggest highlights so far have been meeting George Clooney and Kate Middleton, but I love meeting new people everyday and helping others get messages out there they wouldn’t be able to themselves.”

Courtney has also been nominated in the Young Journalist of the Year category at next month’s Scottish Press Awards and won a Scoop of the Year Award in 2013 while on work experience at the Herald.

The MHP judging panel was made up of Ian Kirby, former political editor of The News of the World, Adam Batstone, former assistant editor at BBC News, Camilla Mankabady, output editor at ITV News, Dave Wooding, political editor of The Sun on Sunday, and Peter Campbell of the Financial Times.

Courtney studied multimedia journalism at Glasgow Caledonian University and graduated in 2014 before beginning her career in earnest with Central Scotland News Agency in Stirling where she worked for a year-and-a-half covering stories across the central belt, including Falkirk.

She also spent her weekends working at the Sunday Mail for extra experience and started at the Scotsman Publications in August 2015, primarily working on the Edinburgh Evening News.

Courtney added: “I did my first work experience placement at the Linlithgow Journal and Gazette when I was 15 and never looked back. I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Alan Young, Evening News assistant editor, said: “It’s fantastic news that Courtney has been recognised in this way for being what we all know she is – a tenacious and talented young reporter. Everyone in the newsroom is delighted.”