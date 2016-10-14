Couple tie the knot but have wedding day crashed by Totts!

Die-hard Falkirk supporter David Baillie had an unexpected guest at his wedding last month – club legend Alex Totten!

David, and new wife Jenna, headed to the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld after their ceremony at Dunipace Parish Church on the same day Falkirk played Elgin City – and the ex-Falkirk manager was waiting at the reception to greet the happy couple who had named a table in his honour.

Jenna explained: “David is a huge Falkirk fan and had arranged a Falkirk FC theme for the table plan, each was named after a Falkirk player, but the top table was Alex Totten.

“I had left it up to him but unbeknownst to us the manager of the hotel had told Alex Totten about it and he turned up to see us!

“David was gob-smacked, but absolutely delighted. It was such a wonderful surprise for him and made our day even more special.”

Mr Totten handed over a signed copy of his autobiography as an impromptu wedding gift and posed for photos with the happy couple, family and friends before heading back to catch the match at The Falkirk Stadium.

He even handed over his club tie to the groom before he left.

Alex told The Falkirk Herald: “I heard about what David and Jenna had planned for the wedding table names and thought it was a fantastic idea – but I also heard the top table was named after me and it was quite an honour, I was very proud.

“I thought then that I’d give them a wee surprise and drop in to see them and they were absolutely delighted.

“The first-team squad signed a shirt for them and as Kevin McAllister was another table name and I passed on a signed programme from Crunchie too.

“They were missing a game that day for the wedding but it was great to see the club still played a part in their day.”

The couple have also been invited to continue their matrimonial celebrations in the boardroom at a future Bairns match at the request of Mr Totten and David, who gave up his season ticket due to work commitments, will be heading back to Westfield with his wife soon.

Falkirk won the match with Elgin setting up the weekend’s IRN-BRU Cup match with Ayr United which the Bairns lost in extra time.