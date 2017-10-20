Countdown is on to Fire and Light III at the Helix

Forget Halloween, Bonfire Night, Christmas and Hogmanay – the hottest ticket in town is the third instalment of the Fire and Light saga at the Helix.

Tickets for the spectacular event, which takes place on January 1 and January 2, 2018, are now on sale and will no doubt be snapped up faster than 2017 seems to have come and gone.

This time guests will be able to enjoy routed walks around the Helix site from 5pm to 8pm. The illuminated stroll will lead to the Kelpies and back and the route will be animated with installations and performers, from beautiful lanterns to fire breathers and other surprises along the way.

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) has received support from the Scotland’s Winter Festivals event programme to bring this family friendly event back for a third time.

Ruth Morrison, FCT chairperson, said: “We are delighted we are able to grow this extremely popular event for 2018 thanks to continued support from Event Scotland who have been major supporters from the start.

“We look forward to seeing even more people from Falkirk and outwith the area there to welcome in the New Year.

Councillor Robert Spears, Falkirk Council’s culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Fire and Light is a fantastic addition to Scotland’s winter festival events and a wonderful way for everyone to start 2018.

“As well as offering people in the Falkirk area an opportunity to come together and celebrate, Fire and Light attracts visitors into the area by boosting its profile.”

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk or call (01324) 506850 to book your tickets.