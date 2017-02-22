Council tax will rise by three per cent in Falkirk

Falkirk Council has just started its meeting to decide its budget for 2017/18 but it is a certainty the council tax will rise by three per cent.

The Labour administration’s budget plans contain proposals to raise the council tax by three per cent, the maximum level allowed by the Scottish Government, and, at the start of today’s budget meeting, SNP group leader Cecil Meiklejohn stated the opposition’s alternative budget was based on council tax going up by three per cent.

Members have adjourned to consider the budget proposals.