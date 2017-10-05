Council axe to fall on last four One Stop Shops

Falkirk Council’s four remaining One Stop Shops are to close.

Counter services provided by staff in Falkirk’s Callendar Square and Camelon will be replaced by a Central Advice Hub which could be located in the Old Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street.

The switch will also mean the closure of the Dawson Housing and Finance Office.

One Stop Shops in Denny and Stenhousemuir and the Bonnybridge Finance Office will shut and a West Advice Hub opened in Carronbank House.

The council replaced its One Stop Shops in Grangemouth and Bo’ness last December with an Advice Hub serving the east of the area and it is claimed the feedback from the public to the change had been positive.

Stuart Ritchie, director of corporate and housing services, said: “This is an opportunity to improve things by changing our counter service provision to meet the needs of our customers. Our proposal to create Advice Hubs in Denny and Falkirk with outreach spokes in local communities in line with the new service already in place in Grangenouth will reduce overheads.”

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The new approach is working with our customers and allowing them to access a wider range of services. It allows us to ensure those in the most difficult circumstances have access to the right advice.”

Camelon One Stop Shop and the Dawson office will close in December, but Callendar Square will stay open until the Central Hub is in place .