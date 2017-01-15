Council admit failings but say bin uplift system is not in chaos

Missed bin collections which are picked up a day later do not mean the local authority’s uplift system is in chaos.

That was Councillor Craig R. Martin’s response to comments from fellow elected members that Falkirk Council’s recycling regime is falling apart.

Picking up a blue bin one working day later is not chaos Councillor Craig R. Martin

The issue of missed blue bin uplifts came up during a discussion on the council’s projected financial position for 2016-17 at the executive committee on Tuesday.

Councillor Robert Spears alluded to the system being in chaos and there being chaos in the streets.

He added: “Christmas comes at the same time every year. At what stage do we admit we have failed here? We need to increase the amount of collections because people are now having to empty their own rubbish.”

Dr Martin said: “Picking up a blue bin one working day later is not chaos – it’s not chaos in the streets, it is one day behind.”

“The only change we have had is in green bin uplifts and, if people are recycling there, shouldn’t be a problem. There has not been an increase in people using Roughmute.”

Councillor David Alexander said: “There is obviously a great deal wrong with the access to Roughmute recycling centre. More people are travelling there because they are not getting their bins emptied.

“Staff tell me there are increased instances of fly-tipping.”

Rhona Geisler, development services director, said: “We did have some difficulties with the collections over the holiday period. The arrangements we have in place for public holidays are not sufficient and this will be reviewed.

“We are not aware of increased fly-tipping but it is a busy time of year. There are road improvements that need to be made at Roughmute and these are in hand.”