Could you give Buster a home?

Buster, an adorable eight-year-old Labrador cross, needs a new home.

He loves nothing more than pottering around the garden and playing fetch. Buster, who came to Dogs Trust as a stray, is nervous when you first meet him but quickly becomes your friend.

He’d like someone who has adult dog experience and is at home most of the day, ideally, with a secure garden. He is good with other dogs and can live with children ages 14 and above.

Buster is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and comes with insurance and free behavioural advice.

To offer him a home call 01506 873459.