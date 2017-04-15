Could you be Falkirk’s next top model?

Model yourself on the success of these two teenagers and you could be the next star of the catwalk.

Rebecca Liddell (17) from Falkirk and Natalie Woods (17), who was the winner of last year’s model competition organised by The Howgate shopping centre, are both already signed up by Model Team, the country’s longest established agency.

And the winner of this year’s Model Search Scotland could be joining them.

Although the scouting day in the Howgate was held earlier this month, there is still time to enter online.

Applications at www.modelsearchscotland.com are open until April 30.

The contest is open to all ages from five upwards. Age categories are: five to 12 years; teen – 13 to 19 years; young adults – 20 to 30 years; and commercial – 31-plus years.

Model Team will shortlist candidates for a call back to their casting day on May 7 and the finalists will walk in the Howgate’s summer fashion show on May 27.

As well as being signed by the agency, the overall winner will receive a £200 Howgate gift card and bag of treats from the shopping centre.