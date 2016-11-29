Cost of a childminder in Scotland remains fixed

Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) has revealed the average cost of a childminder in Scotland has remained the same since 2015.

The average hourly rate charged by a childminder in Scotland is £4.08 per hour, according to the recent SCMA Pay & Conditions Survey, which is exactly the same amount recorded in the 2015 survey.

Every year SCMA asks its members to respond to an online survey and share their current fees, rates and other business-related information. 583 SCMA members responded to the survey this year and their feedback is collect to produce our Pay & Conditions Guide for childminders.

SCMA’s Pay & Conditions Guide is a best practice guide for our self-employed childminder members. SCMA would never set out ‘rules’ for childminders, however many childminders find our Pay and Conditions guide helpful and useful when applying conditions to their own childminding service.

The Scottish Government is committed to encouraging high quality, flexible Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) that is accessible and affordable for all families. Government-funded ELC places are available for all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds, delivered via local authorities in Scotland.

The aim of funded ELC is to give parents the flexibility they need to organise family life, whilst giving children the best possible start. It also allows parents to get back to work, study or training by supporting their childcare needs.

SCMA is campaigning for more local authorities to recognise and promote the quality, flexible ELC that childminders already provide, and their ability to provide the 600 hours of funded Early Learning and Childcare.

SCMA’s Pay & Conditions Survey Results are available in full at childminding.org.