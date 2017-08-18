Coppers meet shoppers on Emergency Services Day

The men and women who make it their job to protect the public and save lives got a chance to meet and greet the masses this week.

Representatives of Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance gathered in Falkirk town centre on Wednesday for their latest Emergency Services Day.

Earlier this year the public were able to see these professionals in action at the Helix and on Wednesday, with help from guest stars Alloa Bowmar Pipe band, police officers, firefighters and paramedics gave people a demonstration of their many and varied skills.

The various branches of the emergency services were on hand to engage with shoppers young and old and let them climb aboard police motorcycles, ambulances and fire appliances.

Stalls were also set up on the day to give advice on issues like drugs and addiction.