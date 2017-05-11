Confusion over bin collections

Falkirk district’s bin collection system came in for more criticism after residents were left confused over what days to put certain bins out.

Householders have accused the council of not informing properly them when collection days change.

Les Donaldson from Whitecross said: “Two weeks ago the brown bin was due to be uplifted on the Thursday morning and was still not uplifted by the following week.

“When I called the council they said that the collection for the bins had changed again. The village has brown bins lying outside almost every household and yet when we complain that we had not been properly informed we are told too bad, we put it in the local paper and online.

“What about the people who don’t have a computer or who don’t get the local press, do have they just to suffer?”

A council spokesperson said: “Since the move to the fortnightly collection we have committed all our resources to ensure a smooth introduction of the new service.

“We have made the changes as simple as possible with the new arrangements being online since the beginning of April. If people are still unsure of the new collection schedules or don’t have online access, the new collection has been scheduled on the same day as the blue bin but on the opposite week.

“The council also has a new feature that allows people to link collections directly to a smartphone making it easy to keep up to date with collection schedules.”