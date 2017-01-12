Concern grows for missing Grangemouth man

A plea has been issued for help to trace a man missing from the Grangemouth area.

Brian Hunter (38) left his work at Malcolm Logistics in Laurieston Road, Grangemouth, in his black Vauxhall Vectra (KC06 VKB).at around 8am today.

He has not been seen since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Hunter is is around 6ft 1in, or medium build and with short brown receding hair. He also wears glasses.

He was wearing a dark polo shirt with 'Malcolm Logistics' on it, a high visibility jacket with navy work trousers and dark work boots. He also had a black tammy with 'Malcolm' written on it.

Although he has not been seen, Mr Hunter is believed to have been in the Perth area and may possibly be travelling on the A9.

Inspector Martin Rutland of Falkirk Police Station said: “Brian has now been missing for some time and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believe that he may be travelling north along the A9 and we would ask anyone on the road to be vigilant for a black Vauxhall Vectra being driven by a man in his late 30s and report any sighting to police.

“I would also urge anyone who has seen Brian on or recognises his description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information about Mr Hunter’s whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101.