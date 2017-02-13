Concern grows for missing 70-year-old

Police are looking for information to help trace a missing pensioner last seen in Falkirk on four days ago.

George Stevenson (70) failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court and was last spotted in the Kemper Avenue area at 11pm on Friday, February 10. He has not been in contact with family or friends and concern is now growing for his welfare.

George is white, 5ft 8ins tall with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides. He is believed to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers.

Inspector Catherine Sharkey, of Falkirk Police, said: “George has now been missing over the entire weekend without being seen or heard from and so far our inquiries have not led us to establish his whereabouts.

“Anyone who knows where he is, or who has seen him since Friday evening, should contact police immediately. We would also urge George to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.