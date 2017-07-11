Concern growing for missing Bo’ness man Arnold Mouat

Community concern is growing for a Bo’ness man who has been missing since last Thursday.

Arnold Mouat (64) was last seen around 11.30pm on July 6, within an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness. Police believe he left the property at sometime during the night.

Officers have issued a further appeal for the missing man today and are very concerned about Arnold’s welfare.

They are asking people in both Bo’ness, West Lothian and the Falkirk areas to check their gardens, garages and outhouse for any signs of Arnold.

He is described as a white man with a tanned complexion. He is around 6ft3’ in height with dark receding hair.

He is believed to be wearing distinctive blue running trainers, however the rest of his clothes are unknown.

Inspector Alyson Bolton of Falkirk Police Station said: “I would thank everyone who has assisted with our search to find Arnold.

“Unfortunately he has not yet been traced and Arnold has now been missing for a significant amount of time.

“Arnold is a keen walker and we believe he may visit the Bo’ness Foreshore, West Lothian Golf Club or various canal paths in the local area.

“He may also have travelled to other parks in the area such as Beecraigs or Callendar Park, and may also have gone to the Linlithgow or South Queensferry areas.”

Specialist resources have been deployed, including search and rescue officers, the dog unit and the Police Scotland helicopter.

Local officers have also undertaken searches in both the immediate and wider areas. Over 90,000 people have been reached on Facebook in a police social media campaign and a poster campaign will be launched today.