Community helps to coin in cash for park

A community fundraising project launches next week to try to ease the financial burden of regenerating a historic public park.

Friends of Zetland Park is teaming up with Grangemouth Rotary Club and the Caledonian Cheesecake Company to raise some cash to facilitate the refurbishment of Zetland Park.

Interested parties can attend the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, February 22, for some free cheesecake and a chance to share fundraising ideas.

Friends of Zetland Park and Falkirk Council are working on a £2.5 million funding application to The Heritage Lottery Fund to support the significant investment required to improve the park. As part of the application the local community has to raise £25,000.

A Friends of Zetland Park spokesman said: “The Rotary Club of Grangemouth has pledged to donate £1 for every £2 raised. So if the community raises £16,667, the rotary club will donate the remaining £8333 to bring us up to target.”

If you are attending the launch night please e-mail mike.joyce@falkirk.gov.uk or call (01324) 504605.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: ““I am delighted to hear that the community fundraising project from Friends of Zetland Park will be launched on February 22.

“I am also glad to hear that Falkirk Council has been working alongside the community group in order to organise an application for the £2.5 million needed to invest in Zetland park.

“Clearly this is a project with community spirit at its heart, and is close to many people Grangemouth.

“It is heartening to see that communities are coming together in order to make Zetland Park the place that it once used to be.

“I fully support the Friends of Zetland Park in their efforts and will be making contact to with them to see what assistance I can offer them as they endeavour on this project.”