Colin to share secrets of his slimming success

A transplant survivor shed five stones after heeding a doctor’s warning that carrying so much extra weight could damage his new liver.

Now Colin Hume had found the perfect way to ensure he maintains his new healthy lifestyle – by signing up as a Slimming World consultant.

The 49-year-old underwent his successful liver transplant 10 years ago but started piling on the weight during his recovery.

He successfully slimmed down in order to undergo a hernia operation a few years later, but then returned to his old habits.

Now, however, he’s determined to stay trim and convinced he’s finally put an end to years of yo-yo dieting.

“Everybody knows the damage that drinking can do to your liver so, although alcohol wasn’t a factor in me needing the transplant, I’m always careful in that regard,” said Colin, who lives in Airth.

“However, I hadn’t fully appreciated the effect that being overweight can have until my doctor basically told me that my new liver would last a lifetime - but only if I looked after it.

“I’d been to Slimming World classes before and found the plan so easy to follow that I quickly reached my target weight. However, I made the mistake of stopping attending the weekly sessions and soon returned to my bad habits.

“I was on holiday in Florida last year and, when I saw photographs of myself afterwards, I knew I had to go back.

“I joined the Kincardine group in January and within six months had reached my target weight, but this time I’ve kept going to group.’’

Now a quirk of fate means Colin will make the switch from being a member to the new consultant.

Colin, who is married to Pauline and has a nine-year-old son, Calum, explained: “I had been interested in the idea of being a consultant for a while and went along to one of the opportunity events.

“While I was there, my consultant, John Aitkenhead, said that as he had just been promoted to team developer, he was thinking of giving up the Kincardine class so there might be a chance for me to take over.

“It was too good an opportunity to turn down, so I decided to bite the bullet and go for it.”

Colin will take over the Kincardine classes, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Mondays, from October 30.