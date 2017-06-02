Cold callers warned by police

Three cold callers operating in the Falkirk area this week have been warned about their conduct on doorsteps following scores of complaints.

Officers challenged three men who were chapping doors in the Bainsford, Laurieston and Redding areas on Monday and Tuesday selling energy deals to save people money on fuel bills.

Police were contacted by angry and concerned residents about the sales rep’s alleged aggressive tactics.

One householder complained that one of the reps, from Money Expert, put his foot in their front door to prevent it from being closed and another claims one of them pushed her front door open and walked in before getting permission.

One complainer became worried after one of the men brazenly walked into her home. She felt his questions were invasive and unconnected to fuel bills and called police when he left.

She said: “Police said they should have hi-vis vests on marked with company name and have photographic ID which these guys don’t have. I feel really on edge.”

The men are described as being of Asian or African appearance.

Money Expert is a legitimate company, however, Money Saving Expert (MSE) – the firm TV personality Martin Lewis founded – has received complaints from residents across the UK saying Money Expert cold callers have been saying they are from MSE and using Mr Lewis’ name.

MSE say they do not cold call and that Money Expert is nothing to do with them.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley received a number of reports relating to cold callers in the Laurieston, Bainsford and Redding areas of Falkirk on Monday and Tuesday May 29-30.

“The men were traced and it was determined that they were acting on behalf of a legitimate company. No criminality was established, however, the company were made aware of the concerns reported to us and appropriate advice was given.

“The public are thanked for their vigilance and are encouraged to contact us via 101 if they have any concerns about unknown callers, always dialling 999 in an emergency.

“For more information on door step crime and bogus callers refer to the Police Scotland website.”

Money Expert was contacted by The Falkirk Herald for comment but did not respond.