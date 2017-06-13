Clean sweep for hospice

Cleaners with Moirs have raised over over £900 for Strathcarron in less than a month.

The Bainsford firm raised £850 for the charity by participating in Stirling’s first marathon in May and recently staff took part in the Hospice’s Go Yellow Day raising a further £90.

Moirs became a charitable partner of the Hospice in 2015, when it sponsored the charity’s It’s a Knockout event, and has gone on to raise over £5000 for the charity in just two years.

Owner Cariss Moir said: “Team Moirs brightened everyone’s day with their sunny yellow costumes on Friday. Staff paid a £1 to dress up and we also received lots of generous donations from our lovely customers. We matched the money raised by the team on their rounds, which added to the money raised by the marathon brings the total donated this month to £940. We’re proud to support the work of Strathcarron and would encourage other local companies to sign up as a charitable partner.”