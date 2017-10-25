City nightclub gets extra hour for Halloween TTF party

The City nightspot in Falkirk has been given permission to extend its opening hours when it hosts a Halloween party this weekend.

Over 1000 people are expected at the extravaganza on Saturday which will feature a top of the bill appearance by The Time Frequency, one of Scotland’s first and most successful techno groups.

Paul Smith, managing director of City owners Castle Leisure Group, told Falkirk Council Licensing Board last week that the event will put Falkirk’s night time economy on the map.

Ahead of the board agreeing to the request City be allowed to open until 4am, he said: “We are very proud to be able to bring TTF here. They are a band that consistently plays to sell-out audiences which this year has included the 02 and Edinburgh Castle.

“Admission will be by ticket only and so far of the 1000 available over 700 have been sold. This is going to be an unprecedented event for Falkirk and an excellent opportunity for City to bring some real pizazz to the town.

“City is doing its part to bring people to Falkirk and help the night time economy flourish.”

Mr Smith said up to 20 professional stewards wearing chest cameras will be on duty to make sure the night is trouble free.

Customers will be subject to random searches at the door, 60 CCTV cameras will monitor movements inside and alcohol will be served in plastic cups.

Mr Smith said: “City is proud to be one of the safest night-time venues in Scotland.”

Police Scotland said they had no objection to the licence being extended for this special event.

Councillor John McLuckie said: “I’ve criticised City in the past, but there is no doubt it’s a tremendous venue for a special occasion like this and I don’t see any reason why we should not support it.”

TTF was founded by Jon Campbell in 1990.

Over the years members have included fellow keyboard players Paul Inglis, Kyle Ramsay and later Colin McNeil.

Mary Kiani was the lead singer of TTF, then Debbie Millar, then Layla Amini and currently Lorena Dale.

The Time Frequency play gigs all over the United Kingdom and in Scotland usually at Barrowlands and Rezerection.

During the 1990s they had chart success with singles including The Ultimate High and Real Love.