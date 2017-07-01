Circus stars who used to be street cats

Tomorrow sees the last two shows in the current run of Zippo’s Circus in Falkirk, featuring everything from daring trapeze acts to heavy horses.

But for some the undoubted stars of the show are an amazing troupe of acro-cats, who were all endangered strays when they were recruited by a dedicated circus duo.

Giving the lie to the old fallacy that “you can’t train a cat” the Zippo cats perform an amazing variety of demanding tricks, and obviously love the limelight.

Zippo’s has a strict regime on animal welfare across all of its acts, loves its animals, and wins glowing regular vet reports - so, unlike some circuses in the bad old days, it’s a happy show featuring well cared-for performers.

The human acts are reckoned to be well worth seeing too ...

There’s more information on tomorrow’s shows at Falkirk Football Stadium (noon and 3pm at zippos.co.uk