Christmas fairies and Santa’s elves took time off from their usual duties to help with a litter pick in Falkirk town centre on Tuesday.

Fifty pupils from St Andrew’s Primary and another 50 from Comely Park did their magic to make the streets sparkle and picked up 20 bags of rubbish.

The event was organised by Falkirk Delivers which secured funding from Zero Waste Scotland to deliver a litter awareness campaign.