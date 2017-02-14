Chinese New Year comes home to roost for students

Pupils from all over the Falkirk area gathered at Larbert High School for a double celebration with a far Eastern flavour.

The youngsters, including pupils from Graeme High School and Ladeside Primary School, marked Chinese New Year and also acknowledged Larbert High’s new status as a Falkirk Council Confucius Hub with song and dance performances, Chinese cuisine and art displays during the event.

All the best things about Chinese culture in this Year of the Rooster were present and correct with dragons parading on stage and pupils decorating opera masks and learning the ancient art of Chinese paper folding, or zhezhi.