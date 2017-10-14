Chilling out for Halloween at creepy Kinneil House

Built in the days when everyone dressed like Blackadder - or Baldrick - Kinneil House is reckoned a brilliant mood-setter for a nerve-janglingly chilling Halloween.

This year it’s open for free tours on Sunday, October 29, and there’s a book token to be won by the youngster who arrive wearing the best fancy dress.

Volunteers from The Friends of Kinneil charity will be on hand to telling unsettling tales about the building’s creepy past.

The House is said to be haunted by a White Lady - reputedly the ghost of Lady Alice, who leaped to her doom in the 17th century - but she’s not guaranteed to put in an appearance on the day.

Meanwhile the volunteer guides will reveal how local people were tried for witchcraft in the Bo’ness area in the days when owning a black cat could be enough to get you into very serious trouble.

Kinneil House – which boasts its own internal gravestones (remnants from nearby Kinneil Churchyard) – was once home to the powerful Hamilton family.

The free open afternoon (1pm to 4pm) will be the last chance for people to see inside Kinneil House (the centrepiece of Kinneil Estate) in 2017.

The Friends, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, will re-open the building again in Spring 2018 with a new series of open days.

A spokesman for the Friends said: “The old house gets quite spooky at this time of year. In fact, you never know what you might discover!

“Halloween open days are always popular at Kinneil. and we’re encouraging folks to come along to enjoy the seasonal fun. Children, particularly those in fancy dress, will be very welcome.”

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and the very last admission this year is 3.30pm.

For maps, and more information, visit www.kinneil.org.uk. You’ll also find updates on social media: www.twitter.com/kinneil and www.fb.com/kinneil