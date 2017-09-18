Chernobyl children visit Zoolab

A group of youngsters from Chernobyl got up close and personal with a bunch of wildlife courtesy of Zoolab at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert.The eight boys and girls along with teacher Olga Kostiuchenko are pictured with Zoolab’s educational presenter Jenna Todd during their visit. The young people are in Scotland thanks to the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity. It was established and registered in 1992 by Victor Mizzi to support the children and their families from Belarus and Ukraine forever affected by the world’s worst nuclear disaster in April 1986. Belarus, where most of its work is focused, received over 70 per cent of the radioactive fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear explosion and, as a result, thousands are born every year with, or go on to develop, thyroid cancer, bone cancer and leukaemia.

