Cheeky Falkirk MP shows Prime Minister the red card

Falkirk MP John McNally showed Theresa May the red card as he quizzed her on the whereabouts of Moray MP Douglas Ross at Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons earlier today.

The exchange saw Mr McNally present a red card from his pocket for Mr Ross, who is also a football official, for his absence from parliament due to his officiating a Champions League match, and then show it at again for the Prime Minister when she responded to the question.

Mr McNally said: “Does the Prime Minister notice I’m wearing a red card in my pocket today? As she will be aware the honourable member for Moray is not in his place and is in Barcelona doing his other job.

“What signal does she think this sends to hard working members of the public who are expected to turn up for their day job or face sanctions?”