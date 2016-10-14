CHAS fun run in North Inch Park this Halloween

Perth Saints Players and team mascot, Brogan the Beagle, have teamed up with Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS) to announce the charities’ Devil Dash.

The 6.66km Devil Dash will be taking place in North Inch Park starting from Duncan Athletic Arena on Sunday, October 30.

The event is calling on participants in and around Perth to lace up their running shoes, dress up as cheeky devils and walk or run around the park to support CHAS, the only charity in the country providing specialised hospice services to babies, children and young people with life-shortening illnesses.

Debbie Mooney, Head of Fundraising, said: “It’s a great excuse to get together with your friends and have some fun, raising awareness and money for a good cause at the same time. We’re urging as many people as possible to sign up, throw on some devil horns and join in.”

The charity is encouraging entrants old and young to sign up for the 6.66km. So, whether you’re an experienced runner or just want to go out with your friends or work colleagues and have some fun, throw on your fancy dress outfit and come and join CHAS on October 30.

Registration is now open for the ‘spooktacular’ event. By registering today for only £12.50 per person entrants will receive a CHAS Devil Dash sponsor pack, official dash number, a set of devil horns, and fundraising hints and tips from their local fundraiser.

For an additional £2.50 at registration entrants will receive an exclusive CHAS Devil Dash t-shirt (enter £15 when entering payment).

To enter visit www.chas.org.uk, email devildash@chas.org.uk or call 0131 444 4914 for further information.

You’d be batty to miss it!