Chance to thank troops on town’s Armed Forces Day

Saturday afternoon brings the annual opportunity to show appreciation for the sacrifices armed forces personnel made and still make for us.

Grangemouth Armed Forces Day takes place from noon on Saturday when a parade of veterans, cadets and other organisations leaves from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street.

The march will take participants through Grangemouth town centre, following a route down Wallace Street, into Abbots Road, then Bo’ness Road, into the shopping precinct, onto Kerse Road and then back to Dundas Street and the Legion headquarters for a special reception.

Residents are urged to come out and acknowledge the service veterans and the armed forces in general – paying respect to the men and women who have protected and continue to protect these shores.

The show of support from residents in previous years has left no doubt about how highly they regard veterans.