Celebrating older people’s achievements

Falkirk’s volunteer centre is hosting a support day for the district’s older people this month.

CVS Falkirk is partnering with Solicitors for Older People Scotland to hold the drop-in event on Friday, September 29, from 10am-2pm at the Archibald Russell Centre in Haypark Road, Denny.

The day is part of a national celebration of older people’s achievements and contributions to society and the economy, challenging stereotypes and promote positive attitudes to ageing. For more information or to book a stall contact Laura Jamieson on 01324 692000 or email laura@cvsfalkirk.org.uk.

As with last year’s event, there will be an exhibition hall with stalls from organisations who offer support, services and information for older people, their families and carers in the Falkirk area.

Claire Bernard, partnership manager at CVS Falkirk, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Older People’s Day 2017 – and we’re delighted to once again have to support of Solicitors for Older People Scotland.

“As in previous years, we welcome staff and professionals looking to gain an insight into the range of services available throughout the Falkirk area. We already have a number of stallholders confirmed; some returning from previous years and many other organisations attending for the first time.”

Stallholders on the day will include Outside the Box, Strathcarron Hospice, Police Scotland, and Trading Standards.

Opticians will be there on the day to offer free glasses tightening to attendees.