Celebrating eight Queen’s men from 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade

Officers and boys from 2nd Linlithgow Boys’ Brigade were celebrating as eight members of the company were presented with their Queen’s Badge.

The eight receiving their badge at the annual display in Linlithgow Academy last Friday were: left to right, Craig Atkinson, Grant Hunter, Gregor Stewart, Lewis Forsyth, Ross Tulloch, Stewart McCorriston, Alexander Gordon and Jamie Currie.

Praising their efforts, Leader Jamie McIntosh said, “The boys should be extremely proud - the Queen’s Badge involves a lot of work.

“I’m thrilled that one of the boys, Jamie Currie, wants to give back and we’ve registered him to start Leader training this summer.”