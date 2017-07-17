Cash boost to transform kids’ play parks

Families will be able to enjoy two upgraded parks thanks to a windfall which will fund the transformation.

Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association and Communities Along The Carron Association (CATCA) are both sharing in £279,480 of cash from the Big Lottery Fund.

A Roman-themed play park will replace the existing play area at Tamfourhill Community Hall with the association’s £149,500 award. The theme has been chosen as the site is adjacent to the route of the Antonine Wall.

Welcoming the grant, Lynne Boslem, treasurer of Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association, said: “The committee are over the moon to receive the award for our area. The money will allow us to provide a much needed resource that will benefit everyone in the community.

“The play park will help to promote physical wellbeing, as well as a safer place for the children in the area. We are excited to share the news with the community and work with them further to develop the project.”

Meanwhile, thanks to their £129,980 Our Place award, Communities Along The Carron Association will now be able to redevelop Nailer Road Park in partnership with Falkirk Council’s development services environment team.

They will also deliver a volunteering programme and create a Friends of Nailer Park group who will encourage and sustain community activity within the park.

Tom Gold, CATCA project officer, said: “We are very excited to be working with local families who have shown great enthusiasm and dedication to the project. We will be delivering the improvements they have identified, including adding a path going all the way around the park, Trim Trail exercise equipment, three new items of fully accessible play equipment, and goalposts.

“As well as these physical improvements, we will be setting up a brand new Friends of Nailer Park and offering lots of training to the members, including mini bus driving, First Aid, conflict resolution and outdoor skills. We believe the result will be a greatly improved park which people are proud to be actively involved in.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairperson, Maureen McGinn, said: “I am delighted that families and individuals living in Camelon will benefit from Our Place funding. The initiative gives local people a say on how National Lottery money is spent in their area and empowers them to bring about a positive lasting difference to their neighbourhood.”