Cash boost for hospice

A local hospice has received a welcome funding windfall. Falkirk Council, in partnership with Valpak, provided access to Roughmute and Kinneil Kerse to Re-tek, an East Kilbride company specialising in IT security and asset disposal.

In order to promote re-use activities, the council made available secure premises in the recycling centres to collect redundant information and communications technology (ICT) equipment such as PCs, laptops, printers and mobile phones.

Council staff assisted them with this. These products were collected by Re-tek and all data securely removed using their government approved erasure software.

Goods which were fit for purpose were re-sold to extend the product lifecycle and the profits shared with Falkirk Council.

The funds allocated to Falkirk Council have accumulated over several months and, with a contribution from Re-tek and Valpak, have reached £1000 which will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.