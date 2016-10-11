Cash bonus will be put to good use in Langlees

Cash from crooks has delivered a boost to the district.

Falkirk Football Community Foundation has received £65,000 from the Scottish Government’s Cashback for Communities scheme that seizes money from criminals and reinvests it in projects to support neighbourhood groups that help youngsters.

The latest payout will see almost £2 million being shared between 40 organisations.

Craig Campbell, chief executive of the foundation, said: “The money is really very welcome and already been earmarked to re-surface the ‘ashy’ pitch next to the Dawson Centre in Langlees used by various community groups and local primary school.”