Cash and a trophy beckon for Falkirk songwriters

It’s billed as a main highlight of the Falkirk Folk Club calendar, and - just like the X-Factor - there’s even a prize for the audience choice.

The 13th Falkirk Folk Club Annual Songwriting Competition returns to the St Francis Xavier Hall on Saturday (October 14) at 7pm, when a host of talented writers will compete for the coveted trophy.

Whether you go along to take part or just to listen you’re promised a great night out.

First prize is £100, with £50 for the runner-up and £30 for third prize - plus an extra prize for the “public vote”.

There’s also the winner’s trophy to aim for.

The club is still accepting entries, but your song has to be original and not one that’s been entered in a previous competition. and just ask that your song has not been entered in a previous competition.

It’s just a fiver to enter your song in the contest, and if you’re up for it get in touch with the club a falkirkfolkclub@outlook.com