Carronshore chippie celebrating 40 years

Hard work and building a relationship with customers has been key to the success of a local fish and chip shop.

Joe and Maria Falcone opened Falcone’s Fish Bar in Carronshore’s North Main Street in 1997.

It has rarely closed over the years since, the couple often taking holidays to see family back in Italy at different times to make sure the shop stayed open and their regulars were not let down.

These regulars have become friends, and even although they have retired and the day-to-day operation is now being handled by the wider members of the Falcone family, Aldo, Pirno and Nico, Joe (66) and Maria (63) still keep an eye on things and often work a night or two.

To celebrate four decades, ‘thank you’ promotions including giving 40 customers a chip supper or pizza of their choice for free on a first come, first served basis and 40 lucky families from 40 streets in the district a free pizza delivered to their door are planned!

Francesco Falcone, one of the couple’s three children, said: “We’re planning to do a few things for our loyal customers around the theme of 40 to showcase our anniversary.

“My parents have been central to the shop’s success and can rarely go anywhere without being recognised given the amount of people who have come through our doors over the years. We’ve probably served over one million fish suppers, used over 3000 tonnes of potatoes and, if we stacked up the number of pizzas sold, it would be higher than the Eiffel Tower!”