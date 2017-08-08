Carrongrange pupils raise over £600 for zoo

Kids from Carrongrange School in Falkirk raised £620 for Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian with support from Hub East Central Scotland and Ogilvie Construction.
The pupils arranged a coffee morning which generated £120 and hub ECS and Ogilvie, who are building the new Carrongrange school, each donated £250 to support the initiative.
The new school building is due to open soon and will offer 190 pupils a state of the art learning environment.
Five Sisters Zoo is non-profit enterprise with a collection of over 180 different species of mammals birds and reptiles.
A large part of the zoo’s focus is to provide a home for three bears and four lions who were rescued from lives performing in travelling circuses.
Gary Bushnell, chief executive, hub East Central Scotland said: “We are delighted to support the pupils at the school in their efforts to raise money for the zoo and look forward to presenting them with a fantastic new school building in the near future.”
Donald MacDonald, managing director, Ogilvie Construction added: “We work hard to support local communities on all of our projects and it was a pleasure to donate to the campaign organised by the children at Carrongrange.
“We have constructed a high-quality building which will meet their specific needs for the future.”
Class 3 pupils from Carrongrange pictured with their teacher, Alan Potters (left), the zoo’s lion mascot, and Gary Bushnell, CEO, hub East central Scotland (right).
